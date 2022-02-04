Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 543,912 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 988.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,912 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of California Resources worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth $14,955,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in California Resources by 36.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,249 shares of company stock valued at $26,746,475.

CRC opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

