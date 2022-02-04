Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 13,072 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Upwork worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Upwork by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,153 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPWK opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -106.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

