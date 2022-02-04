Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 49,753 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Royal Gold worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

