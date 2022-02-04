Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 52,607 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of EnerSys worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EnerSys by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnerSys by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ENS opened at $73.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

