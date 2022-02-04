Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,307,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 284,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 215,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 222,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

WMS opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

