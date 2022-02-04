Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Graphic Packaging worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.67 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

