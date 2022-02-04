Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Alleghany worth $24,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 564.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,846,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 391.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alleghany by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Y stock opened at $686.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $664.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.58. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $587.34 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

