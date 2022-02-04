Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of TechnipFMC worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

