Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.29 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Qualys worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Qualys by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Qualys by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

