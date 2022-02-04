Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $198.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

