Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after acquiring an additional 124,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,396,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,181,000 after acquiring an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

