Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Leggett & Platt worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,559.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

