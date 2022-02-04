Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $23.58 Million in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Stevanato Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $25,468,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $16,452,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $6,933,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $3,078,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €17.97 ($20.19) on Friday. Stevanato Group Spa has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($17.08) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($32.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

