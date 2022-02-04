Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Papa John’s International worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 79.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $51,652,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $122.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

