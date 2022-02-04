Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 24,456 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $32,079,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $32,079,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 134.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.