Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 33,465 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.