Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,185 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Brookfield Renewable worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after buying an additional 273,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BEPC stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

