Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 635,685 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Danimer Scientific worth $25,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

