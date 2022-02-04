Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 78,353 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of ACI Worldwide worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.