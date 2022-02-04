Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Murphy USA worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

