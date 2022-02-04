Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $153.39 and a one year high of $222.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.