Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,360,909 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Essent Group worth $25,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.10 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

