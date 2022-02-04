Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,566 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Concentrix worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $199.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $204.64. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.