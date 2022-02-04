Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 48,980 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Nomad Foods worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOMD opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

