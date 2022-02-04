Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.