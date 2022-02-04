GoldMint Market Cap Reaches $244,686.40 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $244,686.40 and $22.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00115193 BTC.

About GoldMint

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

