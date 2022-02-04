Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.57. 390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

