Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 33,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.39, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

