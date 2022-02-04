GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.96. GrafTech International shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 8,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after buying an additional 4,361,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 48,600.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 3,474,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 1,495,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

