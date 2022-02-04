Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. Green Plains has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

