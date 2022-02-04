Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.11%.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Plains Partners stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

