Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.80). Approximately 138,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 375,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.79).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £586.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,598.57).

