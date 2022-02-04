Gries Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 553.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 699,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

