Gries Financial LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 295,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,887. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

