Gries Financial LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 33,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 89.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,731,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,859,000 after buying an additional 816,883 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. 577,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

