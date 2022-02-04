Gries Financial LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,946,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,845,984,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 199,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,159,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

