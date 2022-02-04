Gries Financial LLC Purchases 3,336 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

AMGN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

