Gries Financial LLC Sells 12,073 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,196. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

