Gries Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.55. 7,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,278. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

