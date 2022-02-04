Gries Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,174 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

