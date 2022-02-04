Gries Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

NYSE:GS traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

