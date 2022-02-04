Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.38

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.38 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 92.47 ($1.24). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 92.47 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,750 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £160.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.38.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

