Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Grifols stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.