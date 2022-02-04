Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Grin has a total market cap of $16.78 million and $2.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,586.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.03 or 0.07266005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00290487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.78 or 0.00736161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00070811 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00396594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,053,100 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.