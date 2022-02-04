GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several brokerages have commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

GRWG stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

