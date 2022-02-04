Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
GUZOF traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.79. 802 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Grupo Herdez SAB de CV
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.