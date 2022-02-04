Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GUZOF traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.79. 802 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Grupo Herdez SAB de CV

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

