Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
NYSE TV opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
