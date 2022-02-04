Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 98,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,053. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

