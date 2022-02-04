Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.24. 668,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The company has a market capitalization of $651.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

