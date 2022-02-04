Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. 516,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

